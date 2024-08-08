Rajasthan forms integrated task force to strengthen cancer services in state

Jaipur, August 8 The Rajasthan government on Thursday constituted a State Integrated Cancer Task Force to provide cancer-related health services in the desert state.

Additional Chief Secretary in the Medical and Health Department, Shubhra Singh, said the task force will prepare a strategy for cancer diagnosis, investigation, prevention, and awareness activities in the state.

Efforts will be made for the expansion of cancer-related services, review of cancer care-related policies, and other necessary aspects.

With the formation of the task force, better work can be done on various aspects including coordination between various departments, NGOs, voluntary organisations, and other stakeholders for the prevention and treatment of cancer, rehabilitation, and post-care facilities for patients, besides boosting public awareness, research, capacity building, etc.

Initially, the task force will meet every month and later, quarterly meetings will be held. If required, meetings can called beyond the stipulated period.

The task force, constituted under the chairmanship of Singh, will have as its members the Mission Director of National Health Mission, Commissioner of Medical Education, Superintendent of State Cancer Institute, Jaipur, Superintendent of Tertiary Cancer Care Centre, Bikaner, and State Nodal Officer of National Programme for Non-Communicable Diseases.

The Director of Public Health will be the coordinator of the task force while Jatin Thakkar from the World Health Organization and S.C. Pareek from the Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital and Research Centre will be the specially invited members.

