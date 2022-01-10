Rajasthan Governor, First Lady administered precautionary dose

Jaipur, Jan 10 Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and First Lady, Satyavati Mishra were administered the third dose at Raj Bhavan here on Monday after the commencement of the precautionary dose of Covid-19 vaccine campaign.

On this occasion, he appealed to all eligible senior citizens, health workers, and corona warriors to get the Covid-19 vaccine dose to avoid the third wave of corona. He also called for getting maximum corona vaccination of children, from 15 to 18 years of age.

The Governor said that the spread of new variant of Corona is increasing rapidly. "To check its spread, everyone should wear masks, maintain a safe distance of two yards and keep washing hands frequently."

He appealed to children and the elderly should stay at home as much as possible. Other people should also not come out of the houses unnecessarily and follow the guidelines issued by the state government, he added.

