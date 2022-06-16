Reduce gap between second and Covid booster dose, recommends NTAGI

New Delhi, June 16 The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation on Thursday (NTAGI) recommended reducing the gap between second Covid vaccine and the booster dose.

According to a source, the apex advisory group on immunisation recommended that the gap between two Covid-19 vaccine of booster doses for adults be reduced from nine months to six months, and will apprise the Health Ministry soon.

The panel also reviewed data on Covaxin and Corbevax vaccines for the 6-12 age group.

Currently, all those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose are eligible for the precaution dose. However, those traveling abroad are given an exemption depending on the requirement of the country they are visiting.

The Union Health Ministry had announced on April 8 that all aged 18 years and above will be eligible to get Covid vaccine booster doses at private vaccination centres starting April 10.

