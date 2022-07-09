Relief as monkeypox victim suspect in Kolkata tests negative

Kolkata, July 9 Bringing a major relief for the people of Kolkata and the West Bengal health department, the youth who was admitted to a city-based hospital on Friday as a monkeypox virus victim suspect, has tested negative.

The report of his blood sample and rash fluid came to Kolkata on Friday from the National Institute of Virology in Pune and no trace of monkeypox virus has been detected in the report.

The authorities of the hospital, where he has been admitted, confirmed the development and said that the youth will now be treated for chicken pox. He will be released from the hospital soon.

The said youth, who had returned to the country from Europe, developed rashes and symptoms of monkeypox.

Reports of monkeypox victims have been reported from different western countries. In wake of that, the union government has already alerted the authorities of different states in the country. The airport authorities have also been directed to immediately isolate any passenger showing symptoms of monkeypox.

