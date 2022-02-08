Restore AIIMS' Trauma Centre to its role, Delhi Lt Gov urged

New Delhi, Feb 8 Global road safety body, the International Road Federation on Tuesday wrote to Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, urging that the AIIMS' JPN Apex Trauma Centre, which was converted into a Covid care centre given the surging cases in the city, be restored to its original role.

"The number of Covid patients are on constant decline in the capital. There are enough beds in Delhi's government-run hospitals for Covid patients and there is no further need to make specific Covid facilities," IRF President Emeritus K.K. Kapila, said in his letter to the LG.

AIIMS had again converted the trauma centre only couple of months back.

The JNP Apec Trauma Centre is a world-level trauma centre with an annual foot fall of 70-80,000 of accident and other injured patients, providing 24x7 quality patient care with all specialties catering to the injured patients, the letter read adding that India accounts for the highest number of road accident deaths and injuries in the world.

