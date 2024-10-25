RG Kar issue: WBJDF sends email to Bengal Chief Secy with fresh charter of demands

Kolkata, Oct 25 The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front (WBJDF), the umbrella body of junior doctors in the state spearheading the movement against the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital on Friday, has shot an email to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant with a fresh charter of demands.

The first demand is the immediate implementation of a centralised bed monitoring system. According to the WBJDF, this system is critical to the functioning of any referral process and without real-time centralised data on bad availability, the referral system cannot operate efficiently.

The second demand is that in order to prevent malpractice, including the tout system, corruption and associated threat culture, the bed vacancy status at different medical colleges and hospitals should be updated on an hourly basis, and the third is for assessing and expanding the existing hospital bed capacity at the different medical colleges and hospitals.

The fourth demand is addressing the critical deficiency in the central referral system since the standard operating procedures for the system published this month fail to address pivotal issues, namely the lack of bed availability at the referred hospitals and insufficient infrastructure, drugs and specialist doctors required to treat referred patients. The fifth demand is the appointment of dedicated data entry operators for CRS since it is entirely unreasonable to task doctors with entering data into the system.

"Dedicated data entry operators must be assigned to this role and failure to do so will burden healthcare providers and compromise the accuracy and timeliness of the data entered," the email read.

Incidentally, the fresh email from the junior doctors to the Chief Secretary goes just a day before the front is scheduled to organise a mass convention on Saturday to finalise their next course of movement on the rape and murder issue and their demands.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor