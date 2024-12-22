Rohan Mirchandani Dies At 42: Co-Founder of Greek Yogurt Brand Epigamia Passes Away Due To Heart Attack

Rohan Mirchandani, co-founder of Epigamia, tragically passed away on the night of December 20, as per a Moneycontrol report. The entrepreneur, in his early forties, is said to have died from a heart attack. Mirchandani, a graduate of NYU Stern and Wharton School, founded Drums Food International in 2013, the parent company of Epigamia, a leading new-age FMCG brand and one of India’s most recognized Greek yogurt labels.

He had previously shared how, during his time at business school, a lecture in Mumbai on consumer brands and the lack of innovation in FMCG sparked his eureka moment to launch his venture. Epigamia quickly gained popularity in major cities, attracting a growing consumer base with its flavored Greek yogurt products.

