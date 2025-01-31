Romania faces surge in respiratory infections

Bucharest, Jan 31 Romania recorded 133,635 cases of acute respiratory infections and eight flu-related deaths in the week from January 20 to 26, the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) announced.

According to the INSP, this marks a 6.5 per cent increase from the previous week, bringing the total number of flu-related deaths this season to 22. Clinical influenza cases also saw a sharp rise to 10,950, up from 6,994 the week before.

Despite the rising infections, the vaccination rate remains low. As of January 26, over 1.13 million people have been vaccinated against influenza.

In response to the growing health crisis, Romania's Ministry of Health has declared an epidemiological alert, urging preventive measures in schools and reinforcing vaccination efforts, Xinhua news agency reported.

A respiratory infection is an infection that affects the respiratory system, which includes the nose, throat, sinuses, bronchi, and lungs.

These infections can be caused by a variety of pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, and fungi.

Common viral respiratory infections include the common cold, influenza (flu), and COVID-19, while bacterial infections can lead to conditions such as pneumonia or bronchitis.

Respiratory infections can range from mild to severe, depending on the type of pathogen and the individual’s overall health.

Symptoms often include coughing, sneezing, sore throat, fever, shortness of breath, and fatigue.

In more serious cases, respiratory infections can lead to complications like pneumonia, which may require hospitalisation and medical intervention.

The spread of respiratory infections typically occurs through airborne droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. They can also spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching the face, particularly the eyes, nose, or mouth.

Prevention strategies include good hygiene practices like frequent handwashing, using tissues to cover coughs and sneezes, wearing masks in crowded areas, and avoiding close contact with infected individuals.

Vaccination is also available for certain viral respiratory infections, such as influenza and COVID-19, to reduce the risk and severity of infection.

