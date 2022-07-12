Russia registers first monkeypox case
Published: July 12, 2022
Moscow, July 12 Russia has registered its first confirmed case of monkeypox, Rospotrebnadzor, the country's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog, said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Russia has confirmed its first case of monkeypox. A youth, who had returned to Russia after a trip from European countries, turned to medical treatment because of a characteristic rash," it added.
The patient has been isolated and is under medical supervision with mild symptoms but no life-threatening risks, Xinhua news agency reported.
The watchdog said that the situation is under strict control and the possibility of further spreading of the infection has been stopped.
