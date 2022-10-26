Russia reports 7,518 new Covid cases

Moscow, Oct 26 Russia registered 7,518 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 21,394,360, the official monitoring and response centre said on Wednesday.

The centre said the nationwide death toll increased by 80 to 389,790, while the number of recoveries grew by 11,517 to 20,751,864, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Moscow reported 1,039 new cases, taking its total to 3,227,109.

