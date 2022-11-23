Sanitary napkins sold in India contains chemicals linked to cancer, reveals new study

High amount of chemicals linked with heart disorders, diabetes and cancer, have been found in popular sanitary napkins sold in India, according to a study done by a Delhi-based environmental NGO.

According to a report of PTI, Exposure to phthalates have been linked to a variety of health concerns including endocrine disruption, impacts to the heart and reproductive systems, diabetes, some cancers, and birth defects.

The study by NGO, Toxics Link, found the presence of phthalates and volatile organic compounds in a total of ten samples, six inorganic and four organic sanitary pads available in the market. The findings were published in a report titled Menstrual Waste 2022.

Sanitary napkins samples were checked for presence of a total of 25 volatile organic compounds (VOCs) out of which compounds such as acetone, chloroform, Benzene, toluene, and others were detected in all the samples, inorganic and organic.

Concentrations of a combination of phthalates were found to be 0.0321 and 0.0224 gram in an organic and an inorganic sample, respectively, which is greater than 0.1% by the weight of the product mandated under EU regulations, said the study.

Menstruators, or people who menstruate, need safe menstrual products that help them in carrying out their daily activities without physical limitations. Currently, disposable sanitary pads are the most popular menstrual products worldwide, the study said.