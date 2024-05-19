Saudi King suffering from 'high fever', to undergo tests

Riyadh, May 19 King Salman is suffering from "high fever and joint pain" and will undergo a medical examination on Sunday, the Saudi Arabian court said.

"The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques will undergo medical examinations today, May 19, at the Royal Clinics of Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah due to a high fever and joint pain. The medical team will conduct tests to diagnose his condition and monitor his health," the royal court said in a statement, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The court had also announced last month that King Salman, 88, had been admitted to King Faisal Specialist Hospital for "routine examinations" but was discharged later that day.

As per the SPA, the Saudi King, who has been reigning since 2015, was admitted to hospital in May 2022 for a colonoscopy and stayed for just over a week for other tests and "some time to rest".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor