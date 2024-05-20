Saudi king to undergo treatment for lung infection

Riyadh, May 20 The Saudi Royal Court has announced that Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will undergo treatment for a lung infection.

He underwent medical examinations on Sunday at the Royal Clinics of Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah due to high temperature and joint pain, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Saudi king was admitted to the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in Jeddah on April 24 for a routine health checkup.

