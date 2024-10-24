Schizophrenia Patients Face Fourfold Increased Risk of Sudden Heart Attack Death, Study Finds

A recent study has revealed that people with schizophrenia face a risk of death from sudden heart attacks that is four times higher than that of the general population. Additionally, those with other mental illnesses, such as depression, also experience an increased mortality risk, with their likelihood of death being twice as high, irrespective of age. This means that an 18-year-old with mental health issues may anticipate a lifespan that is approximately 10 years shorter than that of their peers without such conditions, according to researchers.

Researchers from the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, have noted that while psychiatric conditions are known to increase the risk of death from sudden cardiac arrest, it remains uncertain whether this heightened risk persists throughout a person's lifespan.

In a study published in the journal Heart, researchers analyzed mortality data from Danish residents aged 18 to 90 in 2010. Among the over 45,000 deaths recorded that year, 6,002 were classified as sudden cardiac deaths, including 3,683 in the general population and 2,319 among individuals with mental illnesses. The team discovered that those with mental disorders experienced sudden deaths due to heart attacks at a rate up to 6.5 times higher than that of the general population.

According to a report of PTI, Death risk was twice as high in people with depression, 3-fold higher among those with bipolar disorder, and 4.5 times higher risk among those with schizophrenia, the researchers said. Ill mental health was found to be related with a doubling in death risk from a sudden cardiac arrest, regardless of age, sex, and co-existing medical conditions.