Shanghai requires enterprises to pay employees during Covid-19 quarantine

Shanghai, April 29 Shanghai has issued a guideline stating that enterprises should pay wages to their employees who cannot work normally due to Covid-19 quarantines.

According to the document released by the municipal human resources and social security bureau on Thursday, enterprises are banned from terminating labour contracts when employees are placed in quarantine for treatment or are under medical observation, or they cannot work normally due to other emergency measures implemented by the government, Xinhua news agency reported.

Enterprises can arrange for their employees to work from home or consult with them to arrange vacation time, including paid annual leave, the document said.

For enterprises that are unable to pay wages temporarily due to the epidemic, payments can be postponed for no more than one month, following consultation with trade unions or employee representatives, according to the document.

The document requires that human resources and other departments build employment and vocational skills training platforms for workers, open online and offline channels for complaints, and pay particular attention to the care of and services for migrant workers.

