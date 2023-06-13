Shenaz Treasury diagnosed with hypothyroidism

Shenaz Treasury revealed in an Instagram post that she has been diagnosed with hypothyroidism or underactive thyroid, which is when the thyroid gland doesn’t make enough thyroid hormones to meet the body’s needs. “Unfortunately developed hypothyroid(ism), (the type that makes you FAT -ugh). I don’t take any medication. Just doing my best to keep my weight down with diet and exercise. #tummycontrol Have you tried apple cider? Does it help? Does anyone else with thyroid? Suggestions please,” she shared.

The post was flooded with comments, including one from Mini Mathur suggesting that she should take medication too. “Do yourself a favour shen.. take the medication And keep working on natural therapy and yoga to lower your dosage and ultimately wean it out. You are doing your body no favours by not taking the meds,” said Mathur.Thyroid complications can lead toa broad spectrum of conditions with unique challenges. The symptoms of the hypothyroidism might not be noticeable at the early stages but over time, it can lead to several health conditions like heart attack and high cholesterol.The symptoms can include tiredness, constipation, dry skin, muscle aches, muscle weakness, thinning hair, memory problems are a few most common symptoms of the condition.