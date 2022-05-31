Singapore reports 2,389 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore, May 31 Singapore reported 2,389 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 1,298,309.

Of the new cases reported on Monday, 208 cases were detected through PCR tests and 2,181 through antigen rapid tests, according to statistics released by the Health Ministry.

Among the PCR cases, 200 were local transmissions and eight were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 2,106 local transmissions and 75 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 337 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with nine cases in intensive care units, Xinhua news agency reported.

Three deaths were reported from Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 1,386, the Ministry said.

