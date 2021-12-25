Singapore reports 265 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore, Dec 25 Singapore has reported 265 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally in the country to 277,307.

Of the new cases, 177 were in the community, nine were in migrant worker dormitories and 79 were imported cases, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statistics released by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

A total of 413 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 19 cases being critically ill in the intensive care unit (ICU). The current overall ICU utilisation rate is 51.7 per cent.

As many as 82 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 were confirmed on Friday, of whom 17 were local and 65 were imported, the MOH said.

