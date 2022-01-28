Singapore reports 5,469 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore, Jan 28 Singapore reported 5,469 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the total tally to 333,071.

Of the new cases, 1,898 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 3,571 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 1,537 were local transmissions and 361 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 3,553 local transmissions and 18 imported cases.

A total of 611 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 12 cases in intensive care units.

