Singapore reports 5,554 new Covid cases

Singapore, Jan 29 Singapore reported 5,554 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally to 338,625.

Of the new cases, 1,887 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 3,667 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

A total of 636 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 10 cases in intensive care units.

Three death was reported from Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 853, the ministry said.

The ministry said in another press on Friday's release that as of January 25, 48 local cases and 150 imported cases in Singapore have been confirmed to have had the BA.2 Omicron sub-lineage.

The health authorities in Denmark have disclosed their findings that BA.2 is more infectious than BA.1, but with no significant difference in clinical outcomes.

"We will need further data and study to fully understand the implications for severity, immunity and transmissibility of BA.2," said the ministry.

