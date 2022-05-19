Singapore reports 6,442 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore, May 19 Singapore reported 6,442 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 1,254,113.

Among the new cases reported on Wednesday, 6,289 were local transmissions and 153 were imported cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

Of the local cases, 453 cases were detected through PCR tests and 5,836 through antigen rapid tests, according to statistics released by the Health Ministry.

A total of 288 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with eight cases in intensive care units.

Two deaths were reported from Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the total death toll to 1,369, according to the Ministry.

