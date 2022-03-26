Singapore reports 7,584 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore, March 26 Singapore reported 7,584 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 1,060,723.

Of the new cases reported, 1,061 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 6,315 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health on Friday.

Among the new cases, 7,376 were local transmissions and 208 were imported cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 826 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 28 cases in intensive care units.

In addition, 13 deaths were reported from Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 1,239, the Ministry said.

