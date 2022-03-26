Singapore reports 7,584 new Covid-19 cases

By IANS | Published: March 26, 2022 03:27 AM2022-03-26T03:27:02+5:302022-03-26T03:35:16+5:30

Singapore, March 26 Singapore reported 7,584 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 1,060,723. Of ...

Singapore reports 7,584 new Covid-19 cases | Singapore reports 7,584 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore reports 7,584 new Covid-19 cases

Next

Singapore, March 26 Singapore reported 7,584 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 1,060,723.

Of the new cases reported, 1,061 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 6,315 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health on Friday.

Among the new cases, 7,376 were local transmissions and 208 were imported cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 826 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 28 cases in intensive care units.

In addition, 13 deaths were reported from Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 1,239, the Ministry said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :XinhuaMinistry Of HealthMinistry of health and family affairsTurkish health ministrySaudi health ministryUnion ministry of healthNew zealand ministry of healthIsraeli health ministryMinistry of health affairsHealth ministry on twitter