Singapore reports 9,420 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore, Feb 14 Singapore reported 9,420 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 469,495.

Of the new cases, 2,349 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 7,071 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 2,153 were local transmissions and 196 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 7,042 local transmissions and 29 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 1,272 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 24 cases in intensive care units.

Four more patients have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 897, the ministry said.

