Single-day Covid tally crosses 11K-mark in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Jan 13 Daily Covid caseload in Gujarat zoomed past the 11,000-mark to 11,176 on Thursday, taking its overall tally to 8,96,894 cases far.

Continuing the trend, Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of new cases on Thursday at 3,754, followed by Surat (2,933), Vadodara (1,047), Rajkot (573), Gandhinagar (453), Valsad (337), Bharuch (308), Bhavnagar (236), Jamnagar (216), Navsari (155), Kutch (129), Mahesana (117), Anand 103, and Kheda (101), among others.

The state also reported five casualties in the past 24 hours one each in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Valsad taking Gujarat's overall Covid death toll to 10,142 so far.

Gujarat presently has 50,612 active cases, of which 64 are on ventilator support.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) announced 19 more micro containment zones on Thursday, taking the total number of such zones across the city to 177.

