SKorea to open beaches nationwide next month amid eased antivirus rules

Seoul, June 29 Beaches across South Korea will formally open for the summer holiday season next month, and the government will enforce antivirus guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 261 out of 284 beaches nationwide are scheduled to welcome visitors starting on July 1, including 83 beaches in the eastern coastal areas of Gangwon Province, Yonhap news agency reported quoting the oceans ministry.

The figure is slightly up from last year's 244.

The government will put in place a set of basic quarantine rules, including a one-meter distance between parasols and tents and a mask mandate at indoor facilities.

The number of vacationers is expected to rise this year, as the government has lifted most social distancing restrictions in a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life.

"Visitors are required to abide by the antivirus rules given the risk of virus resurgence. We will strengthen the management of facilities and try to space out visitors to ensure public safety," a ministry official said.

South Korea has seen a gradual decrease in COVID-19 cases since mid-March when infection peaked at more than 621,000, as the highly contagious omicron variant has receded. But health authorities have warned of an upturn in summer.

On Wednesday, the country added 10,463 new COVID-19 infection cases. It is the first time in about 20 days that the new daily count exceeded 10,000.

