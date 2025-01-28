Smartwatch Health Hazard: Study Links Popular Bands to Cancer-Causing Chemicals

Is your smartwatch safeguarding your health, or is it silently jeopardizing it? A recent study has revealed that certain smartwatch brands, including Apple Inc.'s 'Ocean,' 'Nike Sport,' and 'Sport' models, could pose serious health risks. According to the Daily Mail (UK), researchers in the US examined 22 smartwatch bands from various global brands and found that 15 were contaminated with hazardous chemicals like perfluorinated and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). These chemicals are known to increase the risk of life-threatening illnesses, including cancer.

Following these findings, some people have filed a lawsuit against Apple Inc. in court. Interestingly, smartwatches come equipped with features like heart rate monitoring, pulse tracking, sleep health insights, and step counting for users.

What is the company’s response? Apple stated that its products are made using fluoroelastomer, a synthetic rubber that contains fluorine. The company emphasized that PFAS are not chemicals and assured, "They are used in our products only after confirming they pose no risk to human health," according to a statement.

The petitioners argue that Apple intentionally concealed from consumers the fact that the synthetic rubber used in its products contains PFAS chemicals, thereby exposing users to risks of life-threatening diseases. The petition highlights the potential health hazards, including birth defects, kidney-related diseases, fertility problems, and bladder cancer.

