South Korea to enhance mpox surveillance after WHO alert

Seoul, Aug 17 Following the World Health Organisation's (WHO) declaration of mpox outbreaks in Africa as a global health emergency, South Korean authorities have decided to ramp up quarantine and surveillance measures.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) announced the decision after a meeting with medical and academic experts to discuss the potential of mpox entering the country and response strategies, reports Yonhap news agency.

KDCA officials and experts determined that the current domestic mpox situation remains manageable under existing disease control protocols. However, they decided to enhance quarantine and surveillance efforts without reissuing the crisis alert that was lifted last May.

On Wednesday, WHO declared mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) for the second time, in response to a surge of cases in Congo and other parts of Africa, alongside the emergence of a new variant of the virus. This declaration comes 15 months after the previous emergency was declared over in May 2023.

The KDCA on Friday also decided to implement quarantine measures at gates for direct flights from key countries with epidemiological investigators and public health doctors deployed on-site.

Authorities also plan to enhance public awareness campaigns to encourage those with symptoms to seek medical help promptly.

As of August 9, South Korea had reported 10 mpox cases this year, a decrease from 151 in 2023, according to the KDCA.

The agency noted that all cases this year involved men aged 20 to 40, with nine domestic cases and one linked to overseas travel.

It also reported that it has adequate supplies to respond to any new cases, with 20,000 doses of the Jynneos mpox vaccine and treatments available for 504 people.

"Please avoid close contact with strangers, get tested immediately if you suspect exposure or symptoms and participate in vaccination efforts," said Jee Young-mee, commissioner of the KDCA.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor