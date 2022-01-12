South Korea Vice FM tests positive for Covid-19

Seoul, Jan 12 Second Vice Foreign Minister of South Korea Choi Jong-moon tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, leading to 16 Cabinet members taking virus tests and cancelling their schedules as they attended the same Cabinet meeting with Choi the previous day.

Choi attended Tuesday's meeting on behalf of Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong. The 16 other Cabinet members also in attendance included Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol, Defence Minister Suh Wook, Unification Minister Lee In-young, Land Minister Noh Hyeong-ouk and Culture Minister Hwang Hee, Yonhap news agency reported.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, meanwhile, did not take a virus test as he attended the Cabinet meeting via video conference from the central city of Sejong.

