Spain to lift indoor mask rule after Easter holidays

Madrid, April 7 Spain's Health Minister Carolina Darias has said she has proposed to the government that face mask legislation for most indoor settings be removed after the Easter holidays.

If the government goes ahead with the plan, the new rule is likely to be in force on April 20, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I have proposed that in the Cabinet meeting (held on April 19) we will pass a decree that will mean masks are no longer obligatory indoors," Darias on Wednesday said on the Ministry's social media site, adding the change would come into effect the following day.

"Thanks to the high level of immunisation in the population, we are in a favourable situation," she said.

The Minister explained masks would still be required in certain situations, such as on public transport, in hospitals and residential care homes.

Spain ended the obligatory use of face masks outdoors in February.

Spain has recorded a total of 11,578,653 Covid-19 cases and 102,747 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to official data.

