Strict vigil by TN police at check posts bordering Kerala

Chennai, Jan 23 Tamil Nadu police are maintaining strict vigil at all the check posts bordering Kerala. With Sunday lockdown in place in both the states, and only the movement of essential vehicles allowed, the Tamil Nadu side has enforced strong monitoring at all the check posts in view of rising Covid cases.

Deputy Superintendent (Dy SP) level officers are leading the police team that is monitoring the check posts in different parts of the state bordering Kerala. At Wayalar check post bordering Palakkad district, police have blocked the entry to Tamil Nadu and only a side road through which a single vehicle can travel, is open. To enter Tamil Nadu from Kerala, either RT-PCR negative certificate or two vaccination certificate is required on regular days but on the lockdown day, only people whose travel is indispensable are allowed into Tamil Nadu from Kerala. Medical emergencies and airport travel are the two areas that are given relaxation by the Tamil Nadu side.

At Wandiperiyar, on the side of Tamil Nadu, police are also monitoring people reaching the state. Even those who reach the state walking are not allowed entry and all the pocket roads and forest path have also been cordoned off by Tamil Nadu police.

State health minister told media persons on Sunday that the number of fresh and active cases in Tamil Nadu is much lower than in Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra. This is the reason why Tamil Nadu police are given instructions to prevent the entry of people, cattle, and vehicles from Kerala into the state.

A strong contingent of Tamil Nadu police led by three Deputy SPs are monitoring the Kalliyakkavilai check post bordering Thiruvananthapuram. Police are not allowing vehicles going to the Tamil Nadu side unless there are genuine reasons like death in family or something of that importance.

C. Raveendran, a businessman from Thiruvananthapuram who has relatives in Nagercoil and wants to visit there due to a function at his relative's place, had to return from Kalliyakkavilai. He told , "Tamil Nadu police did not allow us to travel across the check post and hence had to cancel the trip."

