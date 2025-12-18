Struggling With Winter Hair Fall? These 5 Home Remedies May Be Making It Worse

Winter is one of the harshest seasons for hair health, as cold winds, low humidity, and constant exposure to indoor heaters strip natural moisture from the scalp. This often results in dryness, itching, dandruff, and increased hair fall. While many people turn to home remedies to manage seasonal hair issues, not all natural treatments are suitable during winter. Some commonly used ingredients can further dry out the scalp, weaken hair strands, and trigger breakage when hair already needs extra care. Choosing the wrong remedies during colder months can worsen hair problems instead of solving them.

Applying raw onion juice

Onion juice is a popular remedy for promoting hair growth, but it can be too harsh during winter. The scalp is already dry and sensitive in cold weather, and the sulphur compounds in onion juice may cause irritation, redness, and a burning sensation. Instead of reducing hair fall, it can increase flakiness and scalp discomfort. This irritation can weaken hair roots and lead to more breakage. In winter, sensitive scalps may react badly to onion juice, making hair problems more noticeable.

Using lemon juice directly on the scalp

Lemon juice is acidic and commonly used to control oiliness, but winter is not the right season for it. Cold weather naturally reduces oil production, and lemon juice can worsen dryness. Direct application may aggravate dandruff, cause scalp tightness, and weaken hair roots. Over time, this dryness can result in dull hair, split ends, and increased hair fall. During winter, hair needs gentle nourishment and hydration rather than acidic ingredients that strip away natural oils.

Overusing hot oil treatments

Warm oil massages feel soothing in winter, but using overheated oil or applying it too frequently can damage hair. Very hot oil can harm the hair cuticle, irritate the scalp, and even cause minor burns. Excessive heat may also strip moisture instead of locking it in. In winter, hair becomes more fragile due to dryness, and too much heat worsens the problem. A mildly warm oil massage once a week is enough to nourish the scalp without causing damage.

Multani mitti hair packs

Multani mitti is known for its oil-absorbing and cleansing properties, but it is not suitable for winter hair care. Its drying nature can make the scalp extremely dry in cold weather. It absorbs essential moisture along with oil, leaving hair rough, brittle, and prone to breakage. Winter hair needs hydration and softness, not clay-based packs that reduce moisture. Regular use of multani mitti in winter can increase hair fall and worsen scalp dryness.

Frequent baking soda scrubs

Baking soda is highly alkaline and can disturb the scalp’s natural pH balance, especially during winter. Cold weather already limits natural oil production, and baking soda intensifies dryness and irritation. Frequent use can cause itching, flakiness, and increased hair breakage. Hair strands become weaker and more fragile as moisture is stripped away. During winter, gentle cleansing and moisturizing treatments are far safer than harsh scrubs that worsen seasonal hair damage.