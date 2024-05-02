Study Finds Intermittent Fasting and Proper Exercise Timing Crucial for Fat Loss

We will find many dieticians who says that you can lose weight by just eating food in proportion, by following the proper diet plan, but it is not true. Only dieting is not the key to lose weight. Studies have found that time-restricted eating is most effective when you are doing high high-intensity workout. Furthermore, the coordination of the timing of these methods could amplify their advantages.



The time window of food you consume is very important but also what you eat is also important. According to a study in the journal PLoS ONE, eating within an eight-hour period and fasting for 16 hours can be advantageous. The high intensity functional training with mix of aerobic and resistance exercises and with intervals but less repetition will be more effective.



The study was sone on obese women for 12 weeks which involved proper exercise and meal timing has resulted in positive changes in body and cardiometabolic health. Doing proper exercise after having proper meal can give you best results Maintaining good cardiometabolic health is crucial for overall well-being, reducing the risk of heart attacks and metabolic disorders like diabetes. Says the research team from the University of Sfax, Tunisia.

Dr Adam Collins, popular nutritionist suggest that the combination and proper diet is an essential for improving metabolic health. He also suggested that timing meals around exercise could enhance these benefits further.

Nutritionist Dr Adam Collins stressed that combining exercise and diet is essential for improving metabolic health, regardless of weight loss. He also suggested that timing meals around exercise could enhance these benefits further.