Sukhu meets NCI head in AIIMS to strengthen cancer facilities in Himachal

New Delhi, May 10 In view of rising cancer cases in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday met the head of National Cancer Institute in the AIIMS hhere.

According to officials, since cancer cases are increasing at an alarming rate in Himachal Pradesh with growth rate of 2.2 per cent as against 0.6 per cent in the country besides north India registering the highest number of cases, detailed discussions were held with NCI head, Dr G.K. Rath, regarding strengthening cancer treatment facilities and overall health infrastructure in the state.

The CM disclosed that about 8500 cases were detected every year on an average and many go unnoticed and undetected in the remotest belts of the state.

"It is my priority to provide the best health facilities in every far reaching corner of the state and this is the main focus area of my Government," he said.

"The state government is also exploring the possibility of setting up a centrally funded National Cancer Institute at Hamirpur," he added.

The CM stressed upon creating awareness amongst the masses about the fatal disease and urged holding cancer awareness programmes and organising workshops in collaboration with the NCI.

He also underlined the need for more screening and detection so that proper treatment could be provided at an early stage of cancer.

Besides, discussions were also held about the possibility of starting a pilot project for health vaccination of adolescent girls in this regard for a healthy future population.

Dr Rath apprised the Chief Minister that 50 percent of cancer is curable and also briefed about the latest cancer treatment technology.



