Suspected monkey pox case reported in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 1 A suspected case of monkeypox has been reported in Rajasthan when a young man came from Kishangarh late on Sunday night after being referred to Jaipur.

Speaking to , Superintendent Dr. Ajit Singh said: "A young man came from Kishangarh late on Sunday night. On initial diagnosis, it seemed to be chicken pox. However, taking precautions, the patient has been isolated. His samples have been sent to SMS Medical College for monkeypox test. No travel history of the patient has been revealed yet."

"Once the report comes, it will be confirmed whether it is monkeypox virus or chicken pox. In such a situation, we have started the normal treatment," he said.

The doctor informed further: "The incubation period of the virus is 3-21 days, however, 11-12 days isolation is mandatory. Meanwhile, as we have tested his samples, we are waiting for reports which come generally in 24-48 hours," he added.

