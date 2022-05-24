Suspected spurious liquor claims 8 lives in Gaya and Aurangabad in 4 days

Patna, May 24 Three people died and eight others fell ill after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Bihar's Gaya district on Tuesday.

The family members of the deceased claimed that they had consumed poisonous liquor during a wedding function on Monday.

This happens to be the second incident of alleged liquor deaths in the last four days. Earlier, five persons had died in Aurangabad district.

In Gaya, the deceased are identified as Amar Paswan (26), Rahul Kumar (27) and Arjun Paswan (43). The victims had gone to Pathra village under Aamas police station in the district to attend a wedding function where they consumed country-made liquor.

After a few hours, their health started to deteriorate. They complained of vomiting, stomachache and blurred vision. They were rushed to the Primary Health Center (PHC) in Aamas where Amar Paswan and Arjun Paswan died, while Rahul Kumar was referred to Magadh medical college and hospital where he succumbed during the treatment.

Currently, a person is admitted in Magadh medical college, while seven others recuperating in PHC Aamas.

The police Gaya district is tight-lipped on this incident. They however conducted raids at Pathra village.

Besides Gaya, five persons lost their lives and two others were hospitalised in neighbouring Aurangabad district in the last three days.

Three persons died in mysterious circumstances in Khiriyawa village under Madanpur police station on Monday night while two others died on Saturday.

The deceased are identified as Shiv Saw, Shambhu Thakur, Anil Sharma of Khiriyawa village. The other two belonged to Raniganj village who died on Saturday.

Anil Sharma's relatives claimed that he had consumed liquor at Pandaria Mor while the kin of Shiv Saw and Shambhu Thakur said that they had consumed liquor at Pasi locality on Monday evening.

Upon returning homes, they complained about uneasiness and were rushed to the common health center in Madanpur. They were referred to Sadar hospital Aurangabad where they succumbed on the way.

The family members of two persons named Bablu Thakur and Bhola Vishvakarma are admitted in a private hospital in Sherghati.

Kantesh Kumar Mishra, SP of Aurangabad district claimed that district police have not received exact information about the deaths.

"The family members of the deceased have cremated the dead bodies. We have learnt that they had died due to illness. Still, police are making an effort to find out the exact reason for the incidents," Mishra said.

