Tanzanian President confirms spread of Omicron variant

Dar Es Salaam, Jan 1 Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan confirmed that there is the new Covid-19 variant called Omicron in the east African nation.

"Omicron, the new Covid variant which spreads fast, is already in our country," President Hassan announced when she addressed the nation to bid farewell 2021 and to welcome the New Year, Xinhua news agency reported.

In her address televised live by state-run Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation, the head of state reminded people to continue observing precaution measures given by health experts.

The president advised people to vaccinate against Covid, saying the vaccines are available free of charge.

The Omicron variant was first discovered in South Africa in November, causing global alarm, with countries limiting travel and imposing other restrictions to contain the spread of the virus even among the vaccinated populations.

The World Health Organisation has warned that the Omicron variant was spreading at a rate not seen with previous strains and was likely present in most countries.

