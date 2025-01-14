Tap water in the United States of America is much safer than bottled water. Despite several debates and health regulations around tap water, research has said water from the tap is safer to drink than bottled water. The popularity of tap water has fallen among people, with 96% of people buying bottled water and 1 in 5 drinking only cons.

The new study published by BMJ Global Health says that tap water in the US is almost always a healthier choice than bottled water. According to the research, in several regions in the US where drinking water is contaminated, tap water is considered to be safe and eco-friendly. However, it says that low-income and middle-income countries must invest in infrastructure and safe tap water availability, reported TOI.

Tap water in the US is supplied by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to ensure its safety and protect public health. The Safe Drinking Water Act, passed by Congress in 1974, sets the standards for the nation's drinking water. This act mandates that public water systems comply with EPA regulations, including monitoring water quality and providing transparent reports of their findings.