Telangana CM taken to hospital after abdominal discomfort

Hyderabad, March 12 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has been diagnosed with a small ulcer in his stomach, the hospital said on Sunday.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, complained of abdominal discomfort on Sunday morning and was taken to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG).

