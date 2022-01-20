Telangana's daily Covid count breaks 4,000 mark

Hyderabad, Jan 20 Telangana's daily Covid count crossed the 4,000 mark on Thursday while the state authorities are gearing up to launch another round of fever survey from Friday.

The state reported 4,207 new cases, an increase of 18.27 per cent over the previous day. Two deaths were also reported due to Covid during the 24 hour period ending 5.30 p.m. Thursday.

The authorities conducted 1,20,215 tests during the period. For a third consecutive day, over one lakh samples were tested across the state.

According to health officials, the positivity rate remained low at around 3.5 per cent.

The Covid surge continued in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as it reported 1,645 new infections against 1,474 the previous day. The daily count also spiked to 380 in Medchal Malkajgiri and to 336 in Rangareddy.

Hanamkonda reported 154 and Sangareddy 107 new cases. The tally remained in double digits in the remaining 28 districts.

The number of active cases in the state rose to 26,633. Officials said 1,825 people recovered in the 24-hour period. The recovery rate has now dropped to 95.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, Health Minister T. Harish Rao announced that in view of the increase in Covid cases, fever survey will be conducted across the state from Friday.

He told reporters that during the survey, people with Covid symptoms will be identified and they will be handed over home isolation kits.

Harish Rao recalled that the state had conducted fever survey during the second wave of the pandemic and this effort was praised by NITI Aayog.

The minister said in the ongoing third wave some of those infected by Covid are not showing symptoms while some others are not coming forward to undergo the tests. "Hence, we are going to the doorsteps of such people," he said.

Those found to be having Covid symptoms during fever survey will be provided home isolation kits. The health workers will explain to them how to use the medicines provided in the kits.

The government has already kept two crore testing kits and one crore home isolation kits ready. The kits have been sent to government hospitals in all the districts.

