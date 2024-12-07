Testing leads to identification of new TB cases, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Dec 7 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said the government is working on “4Ts” -- meaning test, track, treat and technology, to eliminate TB.

He said intensified testing in the past 10 years has led to the identification of new TB cases and treatment of which is being given free of cost.

Speaking at the launch programme of the countrywide intensified 100-Day TB elimination campaign here, the Chief Minister urged the people to upload the data of every new TB case in the Ni-kshay portal that also provides timely updates to TB patients.

He said the state government is working with NGOs and civil society to further bolster its TB elimination efforts.

The Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda, who was present here, for choosing Haryana to kick start the intensified 100-day TB campaign.

He assured that Haryana would strive to play a prominent role in the fight against TB in India.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India started working against TB with a new mindset and approach after 2014, which is unprecedented.

Over the past 10 years, India has fought against TB through the medium of successful campaigns like Jan Bhagidari, Nikshay Poshan Yojana, Fit India and Khelo India, which are admired across the world. He said the launch of the 100-day National Ni-kshay Camp for TB eradication will be a milestone in this effort.

The Chief Minister said the state government is providing even more advanced technology to eliminate TB. All existing X-ray centers are being connected with Indian Plasma Research Institute in Ahmedabad through AI to eliminate TB. Haryana is the second state in the country to implement this technology. Two state-of-the-art Micro Bacterial Culture and DST Labs have been set up in Rohtak and Karnal.

Besides this, a new lab is being set up in Ambala, said Saini. He said through 59 mobile health vans, TB tests are being conducted in villages, slums, among daily wage workers, brick kiln workers, and farmers.

