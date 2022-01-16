TN declares holiday for Classes 10 to 12 till Jan 31

Chennai, Jan 16 The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday declared a holiday for students of Classes 10 to 12 till January 31 due to the surge in Covid cases in the state.

Physical classes were held only for students of Classes 10 to 12 as classes for students of Classes 1 to 9 are in online mode since January 5.

The state government also announced that it has postponed the examinations for students of Classes 10 and 12 scheduled from January 19 and that fresh dates would be announced later.

Tamil Nadu has on Saturday recorded 23,989 fresh cases and 11 deaths.

