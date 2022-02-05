TN Minister wants people to be careful in coming weeks

Chennai, Feb 5 Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian has called upon people not to get excited over the reduction in the number of fresh Covid cases and instead to be careful against the spread of the disease.

In a statement on Saturday, the minister said that the fresh Covid cases in the state have come down from 30,000 to 10,000 cases a day and said that it was a big achievement.

He called upon the people to be more careful during the coming few weeks to bring the cases under control.

The Minister said that there has been a substantive decrease in the number of fresh cases in districts like Krishnagiri, Theni, and Tiruppur and that was due to focused measures taken by the state health department.

The state health minister said that districts like Coimbatore, Chennai, Namakkal, and Ranipet were also showing similar decline in cases.

He said that vaccination has helped contain the disease and added that people have to be more careful and to bring a self restrain on celebrations.

The Minister also said that people should not treat themselves if the cold or fever was mild but to consult a doctor and take expert medical advice before commencing any medication.

It may be noted that Tamil Nadu has been clocking a steady decline in cases and almost all the religious places, schools, colleges, and offices in the state are open.

