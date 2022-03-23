TN reports 48 fresh Covid cases, no new deaths

Chennai, March 23 Tamil Nadu has reported 48 fresh Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, the state Directorate of Public health and Preventive medicine said in a statement

The new cases were reported on Tuesday. However, no deaths were reported due to Covid during the same period, the statement said.

The statement also said that of the 38 districts in the state, 22 reported no fresh Covid cases.

The health department said that Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Kanniyakumari, Karur, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Tiruvarur, and Tirunelveli reported either nil Covid cases or cases in single digits for the past one week.

Chennai district reported 18 fresh cases on Tuesday while 15 districts have less than 10 cases of which eight reported only a single case each.

The state has so far reported 34,52,490 Covid cases while the number of deaths due to Covid was 38,025.

The number of active cases has come down to 535 of which 189 cases are reported in Chennai district, the statement said.

The state has inoculated 1,96,759 persons, including 1,42,917 children aged 12-14 and 22,918 children aged between 15-18 on Tuesday. The state has to date vaccinated 7,72,025 children in the age group of 12-14 with Corvebax vaccine, the statement said.

