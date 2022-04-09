'Transformative shift underway in AYUSH's drug development sector'

New Delhi, April 9 Union Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said a transformative shift is underway in education, practice and drug development sectors of Ayush.

Sonowal said this while speaking at the inaugural event of a two-day scientific convention on 'Homoeopathy: People's Choice for Wellness' here.

The three apex bodies under the Ministry of AYUSH namely, Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy, National Commission for Homoeopathy and National Institute of Homoeopathy are jointly organising this convention on the World Homoeopathy Day (WHD).

While inaugurating the event, the Minister said that the National Commission for Indian Systems of Medicine and the National Commission for Homoeopathy which have been recently formed have aligned Ayush education according to the new education policy and are attracting new talents to the extent that, not only Ayush is the first choice of treatment but could also become the first choice for students seeking medical education.

"Public acceptance of Homeopathy is high, and people seek treatment from the family physic for generations," said Sonowal, adding that Homeopathy medicines are easily administered, and are acceptable by a large number of people.

This convention is an opportunity to review the way ahead, achievements in the field of Homoeopathy and to formulate future strategies for development of Homoeopathy, said the AYUSH Minister.

There is a need to initiate a dialogue among the major stakeholders of Homoeopathy which will address much needed practice standards in clinical research informatics, data standards in clinical research, policy issues, educational standards, and instructional resources.

The delegates of this convention included homoeopathic researchers, scientists from interdisciplinary streams, practitioners, students, industrialists along with representatives of various homoeopathic associations.

