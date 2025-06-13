Transforming Lives One Smile at a Time: Aakaar Dentistry Celebrates 500 Full Mouth Rehabilitations

A milestone that speaks volumes of trust, precision, and patient satisfaction, Aakaar Dentistry proudly announces the successful completion of 500 full-mouth rehabilitation cases. Known for its commitment to personalized, technology-driven dental care, Aakaar Dentistry has emerged as a leading dental clinic in Bandra, redefining what comprehensive oral rehabilitation looks like in India’s evolving healthcare landscape.

This achievement is not just numerical—it represents 500 individuals who have reclaimed their confidence, functionality, and quality of life. As a dental clinic in Bandra with an unwavering dedication to excellence, Aakaar Dentistry offers holistic solutions that merge cutting-edge technology, meticulous diagnostics, and patient-centric treatment protocols. Spearheaded by prosthodontic specialist Dr. Ankita Gehi and advanced clinical expert Dr. Dhananjay Hemmady, the clinic has earned a stellar reputation for delivering life-changing smile makeovers and restorative care that lasts.

“Our philosophy goes beyond repairing teeth—it’s about restoring lives,” shares Dr. Gehi, who has over 12 years of experience in prosthodontics and implantology. “Full mouth rehabilitation isn’t just a procedure; it’s a transformation. Every patient who walks through our doors deserves a customized plan tailored to their lifestyle, functional needs, and aesthetic goals.”

The clinic’s use of advanced diagnostics like 3D CBCT scans allows for ultra-precise planning. These scans provide a high-definition, three-dimensional view of a patient’s dental anatomy, ensuring that nothing goes unnoticed—from hidden infections to bone density and alignment issues. Combined with digital impressions and same-day crown technology, patients benefit from an efficient and minimally invasive workflow that minimizes discomfort and reduces treatment timelines.

Dr. Hemmady, with over two decades of experience, adds, “Patients undergoing full mouth rehabilitation often deal with multiple concerns—worn teeth, bite collapse, missing teeth, TMJ pain, or previous failed treatments. We approach each case as a blueprint for total oral rejuvenation, balancing aesthetics, structure, and function in perfect harmony.”

One of the major reasons Aakaar Dentistry is trusted for complex rehabilitative care is its in-house integration of LASER dentistry and digital smile design. With LASER technology, procedures such as gum recontouring, depigmentation, and deep cleaning are completed without incisions or sutures, ensuring faster recovery and better patient outcomes. Digital smile design, on the other hand, allows patients to preview and co-create their new smiles before any treatment begins.

Out of the 500 full mouth rehabilitation cases completed, over 150 included full-arch dental implants, offering fixed, natural-looking solutions for patients who had been living with partial dentures or complete edentulism. The clinic’s use of guided implant surgery ensures optimal placement and longevity. In many cases, patients are able to return to daily life with a completely new set of functioning teeth in just a few visits.

Patient testimonials speak to the transformational power of these treatments. “I hadn’t smiled in public in over a decade,” shares Sangeeta M., a 58-year-old patient who recently completed her full mouth rehabilitation at Aakaar. “Thanks to Dr. Gehi and her team, I’ve not only regained my smile but my sense of self. The care, the comfort, the confidence—it was beyond anything I expected.”

Beyond local success, Aakaar Dentistry is also becoming a go-to destination for international dental tourism. With concierge services ranging from visa assistance and accommodation to airport transfers and sightseeing, the clinic offers world-class treatment with a uniquely Indian sense of warmth and hospitality. “Patients from the UAE, UK, and Southeast Asia often reach out to us for full mouth rehabilitation because we deliver high-end results with transparency, affordability, and empathy,” Dr. Gehi notes.

From restoring worn dentitions to rebuilding smiles after trauma or disease, the 500 cases of full mouth rehabilitation at Aakaar Dentistry underscore the clinic’s multidisciplinary expertise. Whether it’s crowns, implants, veneers, or a complete oral transformation, patients leave the clinic not only with a renewed bite but with restored dignity and joy.

Aakaar Dentistry’s milestone is a testament to the fact that when expertise meets empathy, the results are extraordinary. And for those looking to rewrite their smile story, there may be no better place to start than this celebrated dental clinic in Bandra.

Aakaar Dentistry

101, Zest Patio, Above IDBI Bank, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050

+91 9888277757

info@aakardentistry.com

