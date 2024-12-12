Troubled by pile of garbage, Ghazipur residents say 'Kejriwal made false promises'

New Delhi, Dec 12 With Assembly elections in Delhi approaching, the political parties are mounting aggressive campaigns and rhetoric to woo the electorate. However, the pangs and troubles of Ghazipur residents remain far from being addressed.

The mound of garbage remains a source of constant worry for the residents here. Despite promises by leaders including former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, their problems have remained unaddressed.

Many Ghazipur locals spoke about their problems in an interaction with IANS on Thursday.

Munni Devi, a local resident, said: "The situation is getting worse day by day. The pile of garbage is continuously increasing. Wherever you look, only garbage is seen. The water canal has become a garbage dump. Dead cattle are found in the canal. What are the MCD people doing? We have been tolerating the filth for years."

"Arvind Kejriwal had promised to remove garbage, but the promise has not been fulfilled," she said.

Rajesh, another local, said: "I have been living here for years. The problem regarding the garbage dump has not been solved. Arvind Kejriwal promised that he will remove the garbage but there hasn't been any progress in the past 10 years. The garbage pile-up has only increased.

"For 10 years, we have been living in filth and stink. Problems increase during rainy days," he added.

Balmitra Devi said she has given up all hopes of any improvement.

"No government will solve our problem. I have been living here for 40 years. Pollution has entered our house. As soon as you go out, you have to come face to face with filth. One has to face a lot of difficulties,” she said.

Nirmala Devi, a housewife, said: "We cannot eat bread at home. I want to ask Kejriwal what work he has done in 10 years. What work did you do after staying in MCD for two years?"

Shafiq said that when Arvind Kejriwal comes for campaign this time, he will definitely ask him about the promise.

"The problem has not reduced during Kejriwal's government. When he comes to ask for votes, we will ask what happened as you had promised," he said.

Khalid, another resident, said that the garbage heap in Ghazipur only makes for political fodder and no solution.

Sartaj said: "The pile of garbage will never end. The present government promised but see what happened. There are diseases all around. Fires break out here during summers. People have trouble breathing.”

“Since childhood, I have been seeing the pile of garbage. But, no government has come forward to remove it. We have to face a lot of problems,” said Nitin.

