Uganda to destroy over 400k doses of expired Covid vaccines

Kampala, Jan 15 Uganda is set to destroy more than 400,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines after they expired before being administered, a senior official said.

Sheila Nduhukire, spokesperson of the National Medical Store, a state-run agency, told Xinhua news agency on Friday that the 400,000 doses of Moderna and 279 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines had already been dispatched to the field.

Ministry of Health figures show that as of January 12, 12.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered since the exercise started in March last year.

The country is also urging people aged 50 years and above and those with underling conditions to go for a booster dose.

Uganda's overall Covid caseload and death toll currently stood at 157,160 and 3,385, respectively.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor