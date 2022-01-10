UK records another 141,472 new coronavirus cases

London, Jan 10 The UK reported another 141,472 coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 14,475,192, according to official figures released Sunday.

The country reported a further 97 coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK to 150,154, Xinhua news agency reported.

The latest data came one day after the UK passed the grim milestone of 150,000 reported Covid deaths as the seventh country in the world following the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico and Peru.

Meanwhile, professor Kevin Fenton, London's public regional health director said the British capital "may have passed or be at the peak" of its latest wave of infections.

Based on the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data, Fenton said the peak may have occurred around the New Year period.

He said the city is seeing reductions in overall case rates, although infection levels remain "very, very high" with one in 10 Londoners infected with Covid.

British scientists have said Covid booster jabs provide 90 per cent protection against hospitalisation in the over-65s for at least three months.

It means that there is "no immediate need" for a fourth jab to be administered to vulnerable people, the UK Health Security Agency said.

More than 90 per cent of people aged 12 and over in the UK have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 82 per cent have received both doses, according to the latest figures.

More than 61 per cent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

