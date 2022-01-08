Union Minister V. Muraleedharan tests Covid positive
By IANS | Published: January 8, 2022 10:30 AM2022-01-08T10:30:09+5:302022-01-08T10:40:15+5:30
Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 8 Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has tested positive for Coronavirus, according to party sources.
The senior Kerala BJP leader, who was seen at a few functions in the state on Friday, learnt about the virus after he went for Civid testing as a mandatory requirement to travel to Bengaluru.
He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode where his condition is stated to be normal.
In 2020, when the pandemic broke out in the country, Muraleedharan had to quarantine himself after he attended a meeting in the state capital at a premier health institute, where a few medical professionals turned Covid positive.
