UP BJP MLA booked for moving out after testing positive

Maharajganj (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 18 BJP MLA from Maharajganj Jai Mangal Kannojia has been booked for allegedly violating Covid protocol by roaming outside even after he tested positive for Covid.

The FIR was registered on a complaint filed by executive officer of Maharajganj Nagar Palika, Alok Singh, at Kotwali Police Station.

Singh alleged that the MLA from Maharajganj Sadar seat was moving in a group and meeting people in his constituency despite being infected with Covid.

Station House Officer (Kotwali) Ravi Kumar Rai said the MLA's sample was collected on Thursday for Covid test and he tested positive.

"The MLA was informed about his test report and was asked to remain in home quarantine," he said.

The MLA has been booked under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life). Charges under the Epidemic Disease Act have also been invoked against him, the officer said.

"It has also been alleged that the MLA made some trips during his quarantine period, but nothing could be confirmed. There is no evidence to support it. The MLA is currently at his residence in Maharajganj," the SHO said.

